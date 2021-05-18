Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Stock Position Lifted by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DM stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $31.82.

DM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

