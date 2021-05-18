Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,393,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $98,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

In related news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $405,837.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,874.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terminix Global stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

