$1.42 EPS Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

