Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.78) to ($4.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01).

YMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,246,000.

Shares of YMTX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. 259 shares of the company were exchanged.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

