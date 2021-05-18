Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.78) to ($4.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.
Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,246,000.
Shares of YMTX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. 259 shares of the company were exchanged.
Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.