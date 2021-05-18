Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.49. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.84.

VMW stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in VMware by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

