Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $1.87 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

