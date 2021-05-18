Bridge Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $578.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,426,938. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $680.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.00. The company has a market capitalization of $557.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

