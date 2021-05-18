Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.62. 31,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,346. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $163.70 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

