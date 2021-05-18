Bridge Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 9,011 ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. 7,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836. ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

