iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,939. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $263.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.71 and a 200 day moving average of $242.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.