Wownero Market Cap Hits $34.02 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $140,105.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00089270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.31 or 0.00403635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00090523 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.55 or 0.01417292 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

