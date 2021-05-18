BitCoal One Day Volume Tops $457.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $44,911.97 and $457.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.08 or 0.00773806 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.