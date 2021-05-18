BOX Token (BOX) Market Cap Reaches $5.28 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $546.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00019969 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00277414 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001568 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000872 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

