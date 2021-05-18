General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $42,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of GE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. 180,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,475,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

