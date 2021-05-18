Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $16.14 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $89.95 and a one year high of $181.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.