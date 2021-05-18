Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. 313,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,214,465. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

