Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $19.45 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,448,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 105,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,789. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

