Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Releases Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

