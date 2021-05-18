Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TME stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

