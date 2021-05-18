National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National CineMedia has a payout ratio of -71.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National CineMedia to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -400.0%.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $361.33 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,180,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,793 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.