DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $226.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRIO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

