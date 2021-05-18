Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

