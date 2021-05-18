Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,418 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47.

