Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 138,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27.

