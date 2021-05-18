Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,925 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

VNQI stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

