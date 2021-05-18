Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.1% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,830,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,265,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares during the period.

QUAL stock opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94.

