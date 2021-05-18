RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $24.19. RadNet shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 1,454 shares.

Specifically, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 86.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in RadNet by 134.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 107,941 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RadNet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 274,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

