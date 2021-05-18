Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 15050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAVN. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after buying an additional 328,943 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after buying an additional 911,597 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

