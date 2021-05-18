Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INCZY. Citigroup raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:INCZY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Incitec Pivot has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

