Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NASDAQ EXC remained flat at $$45.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 40,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

