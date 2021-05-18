Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.03. MarketAxess posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after acquiring an additional 102,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $455.09 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

