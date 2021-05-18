$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.63. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

