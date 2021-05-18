Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.13. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative net margin of 264.14% and a negative return on equity of 100.89%.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,399,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $12,353,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,438,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $10,289,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

