Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.38. Endo International reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Endo International stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

