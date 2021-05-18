Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$15.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180.

SIA traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.68. 14,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,138. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.79. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$15.76.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.44%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

