Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

