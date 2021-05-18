Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

