STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,376 shares of company stock worth $38,207,292 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.