UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an inline rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last quarter.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

