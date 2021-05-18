Crv LLC Sells 3,217,627 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Crv LLC decreased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,826,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217,627 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up approximately 90.0% of Crv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Crv LLC owned about 1.50% of DoorDash worth $632,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,829,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.94.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last three months.

NYSE DASH opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

