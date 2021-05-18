Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

