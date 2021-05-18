Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Buys 1,063 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.