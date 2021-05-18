Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $1.37 Million Stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $387.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.09. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMNB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

