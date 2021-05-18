FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Plans $2.50 None Dividend

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) announced a None dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FF opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.