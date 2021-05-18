Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Superior Group of Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SGC opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research raised their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

