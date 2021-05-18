Blackmoon Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00091711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.71 or 0.01448291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00118520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.62 or 0.11075863 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

