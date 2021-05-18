Kuai Token Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $31.32 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00090484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $630.60 or 0.01436861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00118275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.15 or 0.11067350 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,354,884 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.