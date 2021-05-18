Centaur Price Down 16.9% This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $811,834.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00091711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.71 or 0.01448291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00118520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.62 or 0.11075863 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

