Whiteheart 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $963,735.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and approximately $963,735.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $1,468.51 or 0.03345585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00089012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.28 or 0.00408442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00229830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.46 or 0.01315580 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00044804 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

