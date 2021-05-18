Dvision Network Hits Market Cap of $95.45 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $95.45 million and $8.55 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00090484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $630.60 or 0.01436861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00118275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.15 or 0.11067350 BTC.

About Dvision Network

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,224,315 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dvision Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.